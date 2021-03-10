Buy 1 Get 1 50% OFF - FREE Shipping $60+
'Living Lent': Wednesday of the Third Week of Lent - Day 22
'Living Lent' Series brought to you by Catholic Online
PRAY:
"Your words, Lord, are Spirit and life; you have the words of everlasting life."
READING: Matthew 5:17-19
17 'Do not imagine that I have come to abolish the Law or the Prophets. I have come not to abolish but to complete them.
18 In truth I tell you, till heaven and earth disappear, not one dot, not one little stroke, is to disappear from the Law until all its purpose is achieved.
19 Therefore, anyone who infringes even one of the least of these commandments and teaches others to do the same will be considered the least in the kingdom of Heaven; but the person who keeps them and teaches them will be considered great in the kingdom of Heaven.
MEDITATION:
Jesus told us that he came to fulfill the law, not abolish it. He also gave us the Gospel, to deepen our understanding of God's will for us. When the Word of God is taken as a whole, mercy, justice, love, and faithfulness are placed at the center of our devotion.
LET US PRAY:
Lord, make me humble and obedient. Help me to grow in understanding your words and help me to live them fully.
ACTION:
I will say a kind word to a stranger today.
