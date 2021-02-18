'Living Lent': Thursday after Ash Wednesday - Day 2

'Living Lent' Series brought to you by Catholic Online

"Choose life, then, so that you and your descendants may live." (Deuteronomy 30:19).He said, 'The Son of man is destined to suffer grievously, to be rejected by the elders and chief priests and scribes and to be put to death, and to be raised up on the third day.'Then, speaking to all, he said, 'If anyone wants to be a follower of mine, let him renounce himself and take up his cross every day and follow me.Anyone who wants to save his life will lose it; but anyone who loses his life for my sake, will save it.What benefit is it to anyone to win the whole world and forfeit or lose his very self?Jesus Christ gave his life so we might live again. This is the ultimate act of charity and it changed both Christ and us. We too must give freely and entirely of ourselves. We must lose our lives so we can find new lives in Christ. Let us lose ourselves today so we may love one another.Lord Jesus, please give me the strength and the heart to sacrifice my preferences to meet another's needs. Open my eyes to see the needs of the people around me. I will do my best to serve others as you have served me.Perform an act of charity today by giving to someone in need, or performing an exceptionally good deed. Perform this deed anonymously, if possible. This deed should cost you something. Our charity must cost something, although it does not always have to be money, in order to change us.