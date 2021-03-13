'Living Lent': Saturday of the Third Week of Lent - Day 25

'Living Lent' Series brought to you by Catholic Online

To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this. Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help us do more >

"Here I am Lord; I come to do your will."In the sixth month the angel Gabriel was sent by God to a town in Galilee called Nazareth,to a virgin betrothed to a man named Joseph, of the House of David; and the virgin's name was Mary.He went in and said to her, 'Rejoice, you who enjoy God's favour! The Lord is with you.'She was deeply disturbed by these words and asked herself what this greeting could mean,but the angel said to her, 'Mary, do not be afraid; you have won God's favour.Look! You are to conceive in your womb and bear a son, and you must name him Jesus.He will be great and will be called Son of the Most High. The Lord God will give him the throne of his ancestor David;he will rule over the House of Jacob for ever and his reign will have no end.'Mary said to the angel, 'But how can this come about, since I have no knowledge of man?The angel answered, 'The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the Most High will cover you with its shadow. And so the child will be holy and will be called Son of God.And I tell you this too: your cousin Elizabeth also, in her old age, has conceived a son, and she whom people called barren is now in her sixth month,for nothing is impossible to God.'Mary said, 'You see before you the Lord's servant, let it happen to me as you have said.'Many of our struggles in faith come from our reluctance to surrender to God's will. Often we are worried what others will think. Mary had the same concern, but she also knew God would solve any difficulties that might develop. Giving her cares to God, Mary answered Gabriel, "You see before you the Lord's servant, let it happen to me as you have said." We are called to be like Mary, and to let God's will happen as He has said.Lord God, let thy will be done. Give me the patience to listen for your words. Give me understanding, and give me the strength to do your will. I trust Lord, you will guide me and protect me as long as I keep your ways.Practice letting others have their way. I will find a reasonable desire, contrary to my preferences, and accept it without challenge.