'Living Lent': Thursday of the Third Week of Lent - Day 23

'Living Lent' Series brought to you by Catholic Online

"Oh, that today you would hear his voice: 'Do not harden your hearts..." (Psalm 95:7-8)Now if it is through Beelzebul that I drive devils out, through whom do your own sons drive them out? They shall be your judges, then.But if it is through the finger of God that I drive devils out, then the kingdom of God has indeed caught you unawares.So long as a strong man fully armed guards his own home, his goods are undisturbed;but when someone stronger than himself attacks and defeats him, the stronger man takes away all the weapons he relied on and shares out his spoil.'Anyone who is not with me is against me; and anyone who does not gather in with me throws away.We must always be ready for God to come into our lives. What good is our effort if God is not with us? We can do anything through God, but without God we cannot accomplish anything good.Lord, I am open to you and ready to receive you in my life. I know I have done things against you, but I repent! I pledge to follow a new path, the way you have shown me.I will examine the choices I am making in my life. I will answer, 'Am I on the path God desires for me?'