'Living Lent': Monday of the Fourth Week of Lent - Day 27

'Living Lent' Series brought to you by Catholic Online

We ask you, humbly, to help. Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

"Hear O Lord, and have pity on me; O Lord, be my helper. You changed my mourning into dancing; O Lord my God, forever I will give you thanks." (Psalm 30:111-113)Jesus said to him, 'Unless you see signs and portents you will not believe!''Sir,' answered the official, 'come down before my child dies.''Go home,' said Jesus, 'your son will live.' The man believed what Jesus had said and went on his way home;and while he was still on the way his servants met him with the news that his boy was alive.Signs help us believe, but it is better to believe without the need for a sign. When people who already believe see a sign, it only serves to increase their faith. Yet, there are some will not believe, no matter what signs and evidence they see.What person am I? Am I one who believes when I see signs? Do I need signs to believe?Lord, your handiwork is visible in the snowflake and the sprout. It is evident in the sunrise, and can be seen among the stars. Open my eyes to the miracle of your creation, let me appreciate the day you have made.Today, I will look around me to marvel at the wonders of creation. All creation is a sign of God's perfect work. I will look for God in all I see.