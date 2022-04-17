'Living Lent': EASTER SUNDAY - HE IS RISEN!
Easter Sunday - 'Living Lent' Series brought to you by Catholic Online
PRAY:
"The Lord is truly risen. alleluia! To him be the glory and power for all the ages of eternity, alleluia, alleluia!"
LET US PRAY:
Lord, I welcome your return on this holiest of days. Thank you for keeping your promises to me! I pledge to follow you by loving you, my neighbor, and myself as you love me.
ACTION:
Spend today with or family or with others around you. Celebrate and enjoy the day, Our Lord is Risen!
