'Living Lent': EASTER SUNDAY - HE IS RISEN!

Easter Sunday - 'Living Lent' Series brought to you by Catholic Online

Easter Sunday - 'Living Lent' Series brought to you by Catholic Online


PRAY:
"The Lord is truly risen. alleluia! To him be the glory and power for all the ages of eternity, alleluia, alleluia!"

ATTEND MASS

LET US PRAY:
Lord, I welcome your return on this holiest of days. Thank you for keeping your promises to me! I pledge to follow you by loving you, my neighbor, and myself as you love me.

ACTION:
Spend today with or family or with others around you. Celebrate and enjoy the day, Our Lord is Risen!




