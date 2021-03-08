'Living Lent': Monday of the Third Week of Lent - Day 20
PRAY:
"The promises of the Lord I will sing forever, though all generations my mouth shall proclaim your faithfulness." (Psalm 89:2)
READING: Matthew 1:20-25
20 He had made up his mind to do this when suddenly the angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream and said, 'Joseph son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary home as your wife, because she has conceived what is in her by the Holy Spirit.
21 She will give birth to a son and you must name him Jesus, because he is the one who is to save his people from their sins.'
22 Now all this took place to fulfill what the Lord had spoken through the prophet:
23 Look! the virgin is with child and will give birth to a son whom they will call Immanuel, a name which means 'God-is-with-us'.
24 When Joseph woke up he did what the angel of the Lord had told him to do: he took his wife to his home;
25 he had not had intercourse with her when she gave birth to a son; and he named him Jesus.
MEDITATION:
An angel of the Lord asked Joseph not to condemn Mary, but to embrace her. Understanding this to be God's will, Joseph accepted Mary as his wife, even though she was already with child. Likewise, God asks us to be merciful toward others, for he is merciful to us.
LET US PRAY:
Lord, thank you for the mercy you show me every day. Grant me the wisdom and the strength to show the same mercy to those I encounter.
ACTION:
I will make an effort to show mercy to those around me, just as God shows me mercy.
