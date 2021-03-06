'Living Lent': Saturday of the Second Week of Lent - Day 18
'Living Lent' Series brought to you by Catholic Online
PRAY:
"He pardons all your iniquities, he heals all your ills. He redeems your life from destruction, he crowns you with kindness and compassion." (Psalm 103:3)
READING: Luke 15:20-32
20 So he left the place and went back to his father. 'While he was still a long way off, his father saw him and was moved with pity. He ran to the boy, clasped him in his arms and kissed him.
21 Then his son said, "Father, I have sinned against heaven and against you. I no longer deserve to be called your son."
22 But the father said to his servants, "Quick! Bring out the best robe and put it on him; put a ring on his finger and sandals on his feet.
23 Bring the calf we have been fattening, and kill it; we will celebrate by having a feast,
24 because this son of mine was dead and has come back to life; he was lost and is found." And they began to celebrate.
25 'Now the elder son was out in the fields, and on his way back, as he drew near the house, he could hear music and dancing.
26 Calling one of the servants he asked what it was all about.
27 The servant told him, "Your brother has come, and your father has killed the calf we had been fattening because he has got him back safe and sound."
28 He was angry then and refused to go in, and his father came out and began to urge him to come in;
29 but he retorted to his father, "All these years I have slaved for you and never once disobeyed any orders of yours, yet you never offered me so much as a kid for me to celebrate with my friends.
30 But, for this son of yours, when he comes back after swallowing up your property -- he and his loose women -- you kill the calf we had been fattening."
31 'The father said, "My son, you are with me always and all I have is yours.
32 But it was only right we should celebrate and rejoice, because your brother here was dead and has come to life; he was lost and is found." '
MEDITATION:
I am like the prodigal son. How many times have I left God, forgetting his ways? How many times has he welcomed me back? No matter what happens, God loves me and welcomes me home.
LET US PRAY:
Lord, you have welcomed me back so many times! Thank you for the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Let me return to your embrace every day.
ACTION:
I will find my way back home to God. In what ways have I disappointed God? I will seek to amend these ways.
