'Living Lent': Thursday of the Second Week of Lent - Day 16
PRAY:
"Such a one is like a tree planted near streams; it bears fruit in season and its leaves never wither, and every project succeeds." (Psalm 1:3)
READING: Luke 16:19-26
19 'There was a rich man who used to dress in purple and fine linen and feast magnificently every day.
20 And at his gate there used to lie a poor man called Lazarus, covered with sores,
21 who longed to fill himself with what fell from the rich man's table. Even dogs came and licked his sores.
22 Now it happened that the poor man died and was carried away by the angels into Abraham's embrace. The rich man also died and was buried.
23 'In his torment in Hades he looked up and saw Abraham a long way off with Lazarus in his embrace.
24 So he cried out, "Father Abraham, pity me and send Lazarus to dip the tip of his finger in water and cool my tongue, for I am in agony in these flames."
25 Abraham said, "My son, remember that during your life you had your fill of good things, just as Lazarus his fill of bad. Now he is being comforted here while you are in agony.
26 But that is not all: between us and you a great gulf has been fixed, to prevent those who want to cross from our side to yours or from your side to ours."
MEDITATION:
God has warned us to show kindness and charity to those less fortunate than us. We have been given good things, am I willing to share them with those who have less?
LET US PRAY:
Lord, help me recognize the gifts I have been given and show me how to share them with those in need.
ACTION:
I will seek those with less than what I have. Without judging them, I will find some way to respectfully share what I have.
