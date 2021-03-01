Buy 1 Get 1 50% OFF - FREE Shipping $60+
'Living Lent': Monday of the Second Week of Lent - Day 13
FREE Catholic Classes
'Living Lent' Series brought to you by Catholic Online
PRAY:
"Remember not against us the iniquities of the past; may your compassion quickly come to us, for we are brought very low." (Psalm 79:8)
READING: Luke 6:33-38
33 And if you do good to those who do good to you, what credit can you expect? For even sinners do that much.
34 And if you lend to those from whom you hope to get money back, what credit can you expect? Even sinners lend to sinners to get back the same amount.
35 Instead, love your enemies and do good to them, and lend without any hope of return. You will have a great reward, and you will be children of the Most High, for he himself is kind to the ungrateful and the wicked.
36 'Be compassionate just as your Father is compassionate.
37 Do not judge, and you will not be judged; do not condemn, and you will not be condemned; forgive, and you will be forgiven.
38 Give, and there will be gifts for you: a full measure, pressed down, shaken together, and overflowing, will be poured into your lap; because the standard you use will be the standard used for you.'
MEDITATION:
If we think about it, we tend to judge others a lot. It's a human thing that we do, often without thinking. But we are not called to be merely human. We are also spiritual creatures and we are asked to strive for this higher calling.
Is it possible we judge too much? Is there a way we can change our thoughts and behaviors to be less judging of others? If we can accomplish this, let us remember Jesus promised we would be judged by the standard we use to judge others.
LET US PRAY:
Lord, give me the peace of mind to look into my heart. Help me to see how I judge others and help me to refrain from judging in the future.
ACTION:
Today, I will spend time in reflection and I will look for the ways I judge others. I will think about a way to do this less, and to love more.
To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this.Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help us do more >
'Living Lent': First Sunday of Lent - Day 5
'Living Lent': Saturday after Ash Wednesday - Day 4
'Living Lent': Friday after Ash Wednesday - Day 3
'Living Lent': Thursday after Ash Wednesday - Day 2
'Living Lent': Ash Wednesday - Day 1
'Living Lent': EASTER SUNDAY - HE IS RISEN!
'Living Lent': Holy Saturday
'Living Lent': Good Friday
'Living Lent': Holy Thursday
'Living Lent': Wednesday of Holy Week
'Living Lent': Tuesday of Holy Week
'Living Lent': Monday of Holy Week
Information
Learn about Catholic world
Catholic Online
World's Catholic Library
Catholic Online Saints
Your saints explained
Catholic Online Prayers
Prayers for every need
Catholic Online Bible
Complete bible online
Catholic Online News
Your news Catholic eye
Daily Reading
Today's bible reading
Lent / Easter
Death & resurrection of Jesus
Advent / Christmas
Birth of Jesus
All of Catholic Online
All Catholic world we offer
Services
Products and services we offer
Catholic Online Shopping
Catholic medals, gifts & books
Catholic Online Email
Email with Catholic feel
Education
Learn the Catholic way
Catholic Online School
Free Catholic education for all
Student Classes
K-12 & Adult Education Classes
Support Free Education
Tax deductible support Free education
Socials
Connect with us online
Catholic Online on Facebook
Catholic social network
Catholic Online on Twitter
Catholic Tweets
Catholic Online on YouTube
Enjoy our videos
Catholic Online on Instagram
Shared Catholic moments
Catholic Online on Pinterest
Catholic ideas style inspiration
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.