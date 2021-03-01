'Living Lent': Monday of the Second Week of Lent - Day 13

'Living Lent' Series brought to you by Catholic Online

"Remember not against us the iniquities of the past; may your compassion quickly come to us, for we are brought very low." (Psalm 79:8)And if you do good to those who do good to you, what credit can you expect? For even sinners do that much.And if you lend to those from whom you hope to get money back, what credit can you expect? Even sinners lend to sinners to get back the same amount.Instead, love your enemies and do good to them, and lend without any hope of return. You will have a great reward, and you will be children of the Most High, for he himself is kind to the ungrateful and the wicked.'Be compassionate just as your Father is compassionate.Do not judge, and you will not be judged; do not condemn, and you will not be condemned; forgive, and you will be forgiven.Give, and there will be gifts for you: a full measure, pressed down, shaken together, and overflowing, will be poured into your lap; because the standard you use will be the standard used for you.'If we think about it, we tend to judge others a lot. It's a human thing that we do, often without thinking. But we are not called to be merely human. We are also spiritual creatures and we are asked to strive for this higher calling.Is it possible we judge too much? Is there a way we can change our thoughts and behaviors to be less judging of others? If we can accomplish this, let us remember Jesus promised we would be judged by the standard we use to judge others.Lord, give me the peace of mind to look into my heart. Help me to see how I judge others and help me to refrain from judging in the future.Today, I will spend time in reflection and I will look for the ways I judge others. I will think about a way to do this less, and to love more.