'Living Lent': Tuesday of the Third Week of Lent - Day 21
'Living Lent' Series brought to you by Catholic Online
PRAY:
"Your ways, O Lord, make known to me; teach me your paths, Guide in me your truth and teach me, for you are God my savior." (Psalm 25:4-5)
READING: Matthew 18:21-35
21 Then Peter went up to him and said, 'Lord, how often must I forgive my brother if he wrongs me? As often as seven times?'
22 Jesus answered, 'Not seven, I tell you, but seventy-seven times.
23 'And so the kingdom of Heaven may be compared to a king who decided to settle his accounts with his servants.
24 When the reckoning began, they brought him a man who owed ten thousand talents;
25 he had no means of paying, so his master gave orders that he should be sold, together with his wife and children and all his possessions, to meet the debt.
26 At this, the servant threw himself down at his master's feet, with the words, "Be patient with me and I will pay the whole sum."
27 And the servant's master felt so sorry for him that he let him go and cancelled the debt.
28 Now as this servant went out, he happened to meet a fellow-servant who owed him one hundred denarii; and he seized him by the throat and began to throttle him, saying, "Pay what you owe me."
29 His fellow-servant fell at his feet and appealed to him, saying, "Be patient with me and I will pay you."
30 But the other would not agree; on the contrary, he had him thrown into prison till he should pay the debt.
31 His fellow-servants were deeply distressed when they saw what had happened, and they went to their master and reported the whole affair to him.
32 Then the master sent for the man and said to him, "You wicked servant, I cancelled all that debt of yours when you appealed to me.
33 Were you not bound, then, to have pity on your fellow-servant just as I had pity on you?"
34 And in his anger the master handed him over to the torturers till he should pay all his debt.
35 And that is how my heavenly Father will deal with you unless you each forgive your brother from your heart.'
MEDITATION:
I owe God a debt I can never repay, yet he cancels my debts and embraces me. Let me cancel the debts of those around me, as God as helped me, let me help others.
LET US PRAY:
Thank you, Lord, for canceling the debt incurred by my sin. May I have the mercy to cancel the debts of those who owe me.
ACTION:
I will find a way to show mercy. I will cancel a debt, or pardon an injustice against me. I will find a way to forgive as I have been forgiven.
