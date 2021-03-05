'Living Lent': Friday of the Second Week of Lent - Day 17
PRAY:
"God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son; so that everyone who believes in him might have eternal life." (John 3:16)
READING: Matthew 21:42
42 Jesus said to them, 'Have you never read in the scriptures: The stone which the builders rejected has become the cornerstone; this is the Lord's doing and we marvel at it?
MEDITATION:
Jesus is supposed to be the cornerstone in our life. Does he occupy that place? I will contemplate my present course in life. Is my life grounded in Christ or something else?
LET US PRAY:
Deal Lord, help me examine my life. Let me keep you as the cornerstone. By my foundation, my rock, my cornerstone.
ACTION:
I will examine my life to see if Jesus is the cornerstone in my life. If I find he is not, I will seek the way to make him so.
