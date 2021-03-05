'Living Lent': Friday of the Second Week of Lent - Day 17

'Living Lent' Series brought to you by Catholic Online

"God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son; so that everyone who believes in him might have eternal life." (John 3:16)Jesus said to them, 'Have you never read in the scriptures: The stone which the builders rejected has become the cornerstone; this is the Lord's doing and we marvel at it?Jesus is supposed to be the cornerstone in our life. Does he occupy that place? I will contemplate my present course in life. Is my life grounded in Christ or something else?Deal Lord, help me examine my life. Let me keep you as the cornerstone. By my foundation, my rock, my cornerstone.I will examine my life to see if Jesus is the cornerstone in my life. If I find he is not, I will seek the way to make him so.