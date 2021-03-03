'Living Lent': Wednesday of the Second Week of Lent - Day 15
FREE Catholic Classes
'Living Lent' Series brought to you by Catholic Online
PRAY:
"But my trust is in you, O Lord; I say, 'You are my God.' In your hands is my destiny..." (Psalm 31:15-16)
READING: Matthew 20:25-28
25 But Jesus called them to him and said, 'You know that among the gentiles the rulers lord it over them, and great men make their authority felt.
26 Among you this is not to happen. No; anyone who wants to become great among you must be your servant,
27 and anyone who wants to be first among you must be your slave,
28 just as the Son of man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.'
MEDITATION:
A person who wishes to be truly great must first learn what it is like to be humble. We are promised greatness in heaven far beyond anything possible on Earth. But to attain that greatness we must humble ourselves now. Humility and service to others, especially those who we feel are lower, is the path to greatness. The truly great see themselves as servants of others. They do not seek to show off or lord their status over others. Instead, they seek opportunities to serve. This is how we are called to be.
LET US PRAY:
Lord, make me humble so I may achieve greatness. Open my eyes to the opportunities to be a servant to others.
ACTION:
I will find ways to serve those around me, especially anyone placed under me or in my care.
'Living Lent': Tuesday of the First Week of Lent - Day 7
'Living Lent': Monday of the First Week of Lent - Day 6
'Living Lent': First Sunday of Lent - Day 5
'Living Lent': Saturday after Ash Wednesday - Day 4
'Living Lent': Friday after Ash Wednesday - Day 3
'Living Lent': Thursday after Ash Wednesday - Day 2
'Living Lent': Ash Wednesday - Day 1
'Living Lent': EASTER SUNDAY - HE IS RISEN!
'Living Lent': Holy Saturday
'Living Lent': Good Friday
'Living Lent': Holy Thursday
'Living Lent': Wednesday of Holy Week
Information
Learn about Catholic world
Catholic Online
World's Catholic Library
Catholic Online Saints
Your saints explained
Catholic Online Prayers
Prayers for every need
Catholic Online Bible
Complete bible online
Catholic Online News
Your news Catholic eye
Daily Reading
Today's bible reading
Lent / Easter
Death & resurrection of Jesus
Advent / Christmas
Birth of Jesus
All of Catholic Online
All Catholic world we offer
Services
Products and services we offer
Catholic Online Shopping
Catholic medals, gifts & books
Catholic Online Email
Email with Catholic feel
Education
Learn the Catholic way
Catholic Online School
Free Catholic education for all
Student Classes
K-12 & Adult Education Classes
Support Free Education
Tax deductible support Free education
Socials
Connect with us online
Catholic Online on Facebook
Catholic social network
Catholic Online on Twitter
Catholic Tweets
Catholic Online on YouTube
Enjoy our videos
Catholic Online on Instagram
Shared Catholic moments
Catholic Online on Pinterest
Catholic ideas style inspiration
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.