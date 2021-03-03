'Living Lent': Wednesday of the Second Week of Lent - Day 15

'Living Lent' Series brought to you by Catholic Online

"But my trust is in you, O Lord; I say, 'You are my God.' In your hands is my destiny..." (Psalm 31:15-16)But Jesus called them to him and said, 'You know that among the gentiles the rulers lord it over them, and great men make their authority felt.Among you this is not to happen. No; anyone who wants to become great among you must be your servant,and anyone who wants to be first among you must be your slave,just as the Son of man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.'A person who wishes to be truly great must first learn what it is like to be humble. We are promised greatness in heaven far beyond anything possible on Earth. But to attain that greatness we must humble ourselves now. Humility and service to others, especially those who we feel are lower, is the path to greatness. The truly great see themselves as servants of others. They do not seek to show off or lord their status over others. Instead, they seek opportunities to serve. This is how we are called to be.Lord, make me humble so I may achieve greatness. Open my eyes to the opportunities to be a servant to others.I will find ways to serve those around me, especially anyone placed under me or in my care.