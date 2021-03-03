 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

'Living Lent': Wednesday of the Second Week of Lent - Day 15

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Socials
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes
'Living Lent' Series brought to you by Catholic Online

'Living Lent' Series brought to you by Catholic Online



PRAY:
"But my trust is in you, O Lord; I say, 'You are my God.' In your hands is my destiny..." (Psalm 31:15-16)

READING: Matthew 20:25-28

25 But Jesus called them to him and said, 'You know that among the gentiles the rulers lord it over them, and great men make their authority felt.

26 Among you this is not to happen. No; anyone who wants to become great among you must be your servant,

27 and anyone who wants to be first among you must be your slave,

28 just as the Son of man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.'


MEDITATION:
A person who wishes to be truly great must first learn what it is like to be humble. We are promised greatness in heaven far beyond anything possible on Earth. But to attain that greatness we must humble ourselves now. Humility and service to others, especially those who we feel are lower, is the path to greatness. The truly great see themselves as servants of others. They do not seek to show off or lord their status over others. Instead, they seek opportunities to serve. This is how we are called to be.

LET US PRAY:
Lord, make me humble so I may achieve greatness. Open my eyes to the opportunities to be a servant to others.

ACTION:
I will find ways to serve those around me, especially anyone placed under me or in my care.



Free Online Catholic Classes for Anyone, Anywhere - Click Here

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Information
Learn about Catholic world

Catholic Online
World's Catholic Library

Catholic Online Saints
Your saints explained

Catholic Online Prayers
Prayers for every need

Catholic Online Bible
Complete bible online

Catholic Online News
Your news Catholic eye

Daily Reading
Today's bible reading

Lent / Easter
Death & resurrection of Jesus

Advent / Christmas
Birth of Jesus

All of Catholic Online
All Catholic world we offer

Services
Products and services we offer

Catholic Online Shopping
Catholic medals, gifts & books

Catholic Online Email
Email with Catholic feel

Education
Learn the Catholic way

Catholic Online School
Free Catholic education for all

Student Classes
K-12 & Adult Education Classes

Support Free Education
Tax deductible support Free education

Socials
Connect with us online

Catholic Online on Facebook
Catholic social network

Catholic Online on Twitter
Catholic Tweets

Catholic Online on YouTube
Enjoy our videos

Catholic Online on Instagram
Shared Catholic moments

Catholic Online on Pinterest
Catholic ideas style inspiration

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!