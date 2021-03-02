To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this.Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help us do more >
'Living Lent': Tuesday of the Second Week of Lent - Day 14
FREE Catholic Classes
'Living Lent' Series brought to you by Catholic Online
PRAY:
"Wash yourselves clean Put away your misdeeds from before my eyes; cease doing evil; learn to do good. Make justice your aim: redress the wronged, hear the orphan's plea, defend the widow." (Isaiah 1:16-17)
READING: Matthew 23:1-12
1 Then addressing the crowds and his disciples Jesus said,
2 'The scribes and the Pharisees occupy the chair of Moses.
3 You must therefore do and observe what they tell you; but do not be guided by what they do, since they do not practise what they preach.
4 They tie up heavy burdens and lay them on people's shoulders, but will they lift a finger to move them? Not they!
5 Everything they do is done to attract attention, like wearing broader headbands and longer tassels,
6 like wanting to take the place of honour at banquets and the front seats in the synagogues,
7 being greeted respectfully in the market squares and having people call them Rabbi.
8 'You, however, must not allow yourselves to be called Rabbi, since you have only one Master, and you are all brothers.
9 You must call no one on earth your father, since you have only one Father, and he is in heaven.
10 Nor must you allow yourselves to be called teachers, for you have only one Teacher, the Christ.
11 The greatest among you must be your servant.
12 Anyone who raises himself up will be humbled, and anyone who humbles himself will be raised up.
MEDITATION:
A hypocrite is a person whose actions do not match their words. In what ways have my actions fallen short of my words?
LET US PRAY:
Lord, give me the humility to see within myself the times when I fall short of your expectations. Help me to see your within others, and to forgive as you have forgiven me.
ACTION:
I will seek within my heart to recall those times I have been hypocritical. I will confess these to my confessor and I will seek to amend my ways.
Free PDFs: Hail Mary, Our Father, How to Pray the Rosary & morePDF educational & learning resources for Students, Parents, and Teachers and it’s 100% FREE. How to Pray the Rosary, Hail Mary, Our Father, Saints, Prayers, Coloring Books, Novenas, Espanol and more. All FREE to download and faithful to the Magisterium. Download Now >
'Living Lent': Monday of the First Week of Lent - Day 6
'Living Lent': First Sunday of Lent - Day 5
'Living Lent': Saturday after Ash Wednesday - Day 4
'Living Lent': Friday after Ash Wednesday - Day 3
'Living Lent': Thursday after Ash Wednesday - Day 2
'Living Lent': Ash Wednesday - Day 1
'Living Lent': EASTER SUNDAY - HE IS RISEN!
'Living Lent': Holy Saturday
'Living Lent': Good Friday
'Living Lent': Holy Thursday
'Living Lent': Wednesday of Holy Week
'Living Lent': Tuesday of Holy Week
Information
Learn about Catholic world
Catholic Online
World's Catholic Library
Catholic Online Saints
Your saints explained
Catholic Online Prayers
Prayers for every need
Catholic Online Bible
Complete bible online
Catholic Online News
Your news Catholic eye
Daily Reading
Today's bible reading
Lent / Easter
Death & resurrection of Jesus
Advent / Christmas
Birth of Jesus
All of Catholic Online
All Catholic world we offer
Services
Products and services we offer
Catholic Online Shopping
Catholic medals, gifts & books
Catholic Online Email
Email with Catholic feel
Education
Learn the Catholic way
Catholic Online School
Free Catholic education for all
Student Classes
K-12 & Adult Education Classes
Support Free Education
Tax deductible support Free education
Socials
Connect with us online
Catholic Online on Facebook
Catholic social network
Catholic Online on Twitter
Catholic Tweets
Catholic Online on YouTube
Enjoy our videos
Catholic Online on Instagram
Shared Catholic moments
Catholic Online on Pinterest
Catholic ideas style inspiration
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.