'Living Lent': Friday of the First Week of Lent - Day 10
'Living Lent' Series brought to you by Catholic Online
PRAY:
"If you, O Lord, mark iniquities, Lord, who can stand? But with you is forgiveness so that you may be revered." (Psalm 130: 1-4)
READING: Matthew 5:23-24
23 So then, if you are bringing your offering to the altar and there remember that your brother has something against you,
24 leave your offering there before the altar, go and be reconciled with your brother first, and then come back and present your offering.
MEDITATION:
Worship is important, but reconciliation and mercy are even more important. They are so much more important that the scriptures advise us to forgive and seek forgiveness even before worship.
God is incredibly forgiving toward us. God is willing to forgive our sins, we only have to ask forgiveness in a spirit of genuine repentance. As God forgives us, we too are called to forgive others.
LET US PRAY:
God of Mercy and compassion, help soften my heart which I have hardened against those who've offended me. Help me to forgive, even those who do not deserve forgiveness. Take from me the burden of anger and inspire compassion within my heart. Let me experience the freedom that comes from you though forgiveness.
ACTION:
I will examine my heart and seek the names of those I have not forgiven. I will ask God to help me forgive this person or people. As God has forgiven me, I will work to forgive others.
