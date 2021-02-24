'Living Lent': Thursday of the First Week of Lent - Day 9

'Living Lent' Series brought to you by Catholic Online

"Lord, on the day i called for help, you answered me: you built up strength within me." (psalm 138:3)'Ask, and it will be given to you; search, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened to you.Everyone who asks receives; everyone who searches finds; everyone who knocks will have the door opened.God is merciful, and it is his desire to grant mercy to all who ask for it. This is why Jesus calls us to knock so the door will be opened to us. If we seek God, we will find him. If we ask for mercy, it will be given. If we wish for salvation, it will be granted. Let us humble ourselves and ask for pardon for our sins. Let us knock, and ask for Christ to enter our hearts.Lord create within me a heart of humility. I knock on your door of mercy, and beg permission to enter. Please answer quickly! I need your embrace.If we wish for mercy, it is just for us to show mercy to others. Today, pardon someone even if in your mind, they do not deserve the pardon. Forgive someone who has committed an offense. This does not mean they shall be freed from all consequences, but that you will not shun them from the table you yourself hope to enjoy. Let your actions reflect your forgiveness in the hope that someday you too will be forgiven.