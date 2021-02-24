'Living Lent': Wednesday of the First Week of Lent - Day 8

'Living Lent' Series brought to you by Catholic Online

"Create in me a clean heart, O God, and put a new and right spirit within me." (Psalm 51:10)The crowds got even bigger and he addressed them, 'This is an evil generation; it is asking for a sign. The only sign it will be given is the sign of Jonah.For just as Jonah became a sign to the people of Nineveh, so will the Son of man be a sign to this generation.Lent is a call for us to repent and to turn away from habits and ways that displease God. In what ways to we sin and fail to meet God's expectations? How can we change our habits and routines to avoid sin? What new habits can we cultivate to make ourselves better?Lord, I have sinned in many ways, in what I have done and in what I have failed to do. I promise to amend my ways and to do that which is pleasing to you while avoiding that which you hate.Make plans to receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation. In the meantime, consider the ways in which you have fallen short of the expectations God has for you. Think of something you can do to avoid old habits. Think of new practices that will make you a better person and strive to keep them.