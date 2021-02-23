'Living Lent': Tuesday of the First Week of Lent - Day 7
PRAY:
"Glorify the Lord with me; let us together extoled his name. I sought the Lord and he answered me and delivered me from all my fears." (Psalm 19:15)
READING: Matthew 6:7-8
7 'In your prayers do not babble as the gentiles do, for they think that by using many words they will make themselves heard.
8 Do not be like them; your Father knows what you need before you ask him.
MEDITATION:
Just as a parent knows what their child needs, be it food or medicine, our Father in heaven also knows what we need. The problem arrives when we think we know better than God does for our lives.
Instead of worrying about things we cannot control, we must give these concerns to God. This is an exercise in humility. Turning our troubles over to God, particularly when we can do nothing about them is an act of faith. It demonstrates our trust and our belief that God will see us through every difficulty.
LET US PRAY:
Lord, here are the troubles that concern me. (list your worries) Please take the troubles from me that I may spend my energy not on worry, but on helping others.
ACTION:
Recognize that others have worries you can fix. It might be help with bills, babysitting or a meal. If can be as simple as covering for a coworker or helping a neighbor with a difficult chore. Let God deal with your worries and be the help someone needs for theirs. Find a way you can be someone's solution today.
