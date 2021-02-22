Buy 1 Get 1 50% OFF - FREE Shipping $60+
'Living Lent': Monday of the First Week of Lent - Day 6
'Living Lent' Series brought to you by Catholic Online
PRAY:
"Let he words of my mouth and the thought of my heart find favor before you, O Lord, my rock and my redeemer." (Psalm 19:15)
READING: Matthew 25:45
45 "Amen I say to you, what you did not do for one of these least ones, you did not do for me."
MEDITATION:
When we practice Lent, we often practice for ourselves. We give things up that are difficult or inconvenient and we feel we have made a good sacrifice. But we often forget to consider how our sacrifice affects others. How often do our sacrifices also inconvenience others? Or what if our sacrifice does nothing to others at all? Neither situation is best. The best is a sacrifice that actually helps others.
We can put ashes on our heads, pray and fast, and mourn, but how does this make the world a better place? Who is served by these deeds? We may be serving ourselves, but are we serving others?
This Lent, look for a war to turn your sacrifice into service to others. How much better it is to sacrifice in such a way that others benefit.
LET US PRAY:
Lord, give me the grace to think of others I encounter during my Lenten journey. Give me the strength to do what's needed.
ACTION:
Find a way to convert your sacrifice into something for others. Or, if you must make a new sacrifice. Do one thing today that truly helps a person in need. Remember, it must cost you something significant so it can change you, pocket change or a few minutes of passing time are not enough.
