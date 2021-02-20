'Living Lent': Saturday after Ash Wednesday - Day 4

'Living Lent' Series brought to you by Catholic Online

We ask you, humbly, to help. Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Lord, renew me like a watered garden, a fresh spring flowing with water, sweet to taste.When he went out after this, he noticed a tax collector, Levi by name, sitting at the tax office, and said to him, 'Follow me.'And leaving everything Levi got up and followed him.In his honour Levi held a great reception in his house, and with them at table was a large gathering of tax collectors and others.The Pharisees and their scribes complained to his disciples and said, 'Why do you eat and drink with tax collectors and sinners?'Jesus said to them in reply, 'It is not those that are well who need the doctor, but the sick.I have come to call not the upright but sinners to repentance.'Jesus is the ultimate physician, curing what ails our souls. His prescription is simple, "Follow me."Jesus calls every person to follow him, especially those most in need of his mercy. It is the sick, not the well, who need the physician.Ask yourself, "In what ways have I shown signs of spiritual sickness?"Lord, heal me of my sickness and make me well. Use my as your assistant, delivering your medicine to others.Deliver the love of Christ to someone in need. Find someone who is depressed or lonely, or who needs help and simply spend time with them. The goal is not to preach, but rather to help them with their needs, simply in the name of kindness and asking nothing in return.