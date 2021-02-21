To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this.Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help us do more >
'Living Lent': First Sunday of Lent - Day 5
'Living Lent' Series brought to you by Catholic Online
ATTEND MASS
PRAY:
Lord, today is a day of celebration for we commemorate your resurrection and triumph over death. Today we break our Lenten fast, and we rest from our journey, but we do not forget. I pledge in the week ahead to keep my sacrifice and my devotion and to empty myself so I may fill myself with your grace.
MEDITATION:
Tonight, meditate on your Lenten journey so far. What difference do I hope to see in myself as a result of my journey? Write your response in a journal so you may refer to it later.
ACTION:
Prayer without action is useless. Today we will act by calling or spending time with a friend or family member. We will not speak of our sacrifice, but instead of things that interest our friend or family member. Let us spread joy by behaving humbly, and of good cheer.
