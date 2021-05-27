Celebrate Sunday Mass - Trinity Sunday - 5.30.21

Check back Sunday morning for the video of the Mass.

By Deacon Keith Fournier

Dear Catholic Online Community and Catholic Online School students...I AM TRULY HAPPY TO OFFER EACH OF YOU AN INVITATION TO TRINITY SUNDAY MASS IN THE CATHOLIC DIOCESE OF TYLER, TEXAS.On this Feast of the Most Holy Trinity in the liturgical calendar, I am always struck by the profundity and deep implications of the central mystery which the Catholic Church proclaims - and calls us to not so much grasp - but be grasped by - that the God who is One is also three - Father, Son and Holy Spirit.So central to the Christian faith is this doctrine of the Holy Trinity that the entire first section of the Catechism of the Catholic Church is dedicated to an exposition of the biblical and patristic roots of the truth. It should be read, re-read, prayed through, and then read again and again and again.The Catechism affirms: 'The mystery of the Most Holy Trinity is the central mystery of Christian faith and life. It is the mystery of God in himself. It is therefore the source of all the other mysteries of faith, the light that enlightens them. It is the most fundamental and essential teaching in the hierarchy of the truths of faith.'The whole history of salvation is identical with the history of the way and the means by which the one true God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit, reveals himself to men and reconciles and unites with himself those who turn away from sin." (CCC# 234, 235)In our first reading from the Book of Deuteronomy, and in our response, from Psalm 33, we heard how God communicated Himself, revealed Himself, to Israel. Our God wants to be known by the whole world. So, He chose Israel. From the beginning, he intended for Israel to lead all the rest of the Nations back to Him.In our second reading, the Apostle Paul's letter to the Romans, we read these wonderful words:"...All who are guided by the Spirit of God are sons of God; for what you received was not the spirit of slavery to bring you back into fear; you received the Spirit of adoption, enabling us to cry out, 'Abba, Father! 'The Spirit himself joins with our spirit to bear witness that we are children of God. And if we are children, then we are heirs, heirs of God and joint heirs with Christ, provided that we share his suffering, so as to share his glory."The Father sent His Son, Jesus, to save us from the penalty our sins deserved, death -- and to make us new, by His Blood. Through Him, we are now adopted sons and daughters of the Father. The Father and the Son sent the Holy Spirit, the Spirit of adoption, to make it possible for us to live new lives as adopted sons and daughters of God! We can now call God Father. We are a part of the Family. What a wonderful gift.This year, on the Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity, we heard the last verses of Gospel of St Matthew, the Great Commission. Right before He ascended, Jesus commissioned all His disciples - and that includes you and Me - to make disciples of every Nation and, through Baptism, to bring them into the Church, the New Israel, the fulfillment of His loving plan of salvation for every Nation and for all men and women.And the Church continues to fulfill this commission. We still baptize in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Baptism brings them into the Mystical Body of Jesus Christ, the Church. They become sons and daughters in the Son. They become joint heirs with Jesus Christ.May the Lord bless you, your families, the Church, and the Nations of the world. May the blessing of Almighty God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit come upon you as you celebrate the great mystery of the Holy Trinity.Deacon Keith FournierDean of Catholic Online SchoolChaplain of Your Catholic Voice Foundation

