Celebrate Sunday Mass - Sixth Sunday of Easter - 5.9.21

Join us for Sunday Mass.

5/9/2021 (4 days ago)

By Deacon Keith Fournier

MAY 9, 2021 -- SIXTH SUNDAY OF EASTER

Dear Catholic Online Community and Catholic Online School students...I AM HAPPY TO OFFER EACH OF YOU AN INVITATION TO HOLY MASS ON THE SIXTH SUNDAY OF EASTER in the Catholic Diocese of Tyler. The response to offering these liturgies online has been overwhelming.The readings, as always, offer so much for us to reflect on. It is helpful to pray through them and reflect upon them before we assist at Holy Mass. In our first reading, taken from the 10th chapter of the Acts of the Apostles, we heard of the encounter between Pater and the Centurion named Cornelius.It is in Cornelius' household that Peter will preach the Gospel to a group of gentiles and they will receive the Holy Spirit and manifest the gifts of the Spirit. They will also be baptized. This marks a major development in the history of the Church.Prior to this, the Gospel was directed to the Jews. Of course, we have accounts throughout the earthly ministry of Jesus when Gentiles hear the Good News, and the Lord ministers to them. This was and is the Lord's and plan, that all men and women hear the Gospel, convert, be Baptized, and enter into the Church.The Church is meant to become the home of the whole human race. Do we believe this? Are we participating in the Lords plan by sharing the Gospel with the people in our own lives? Every Christian is called to do so.In our second reading, an excerpt from the first letter of St John- the Apostle, the author of the Fourth Gospel, which bears his name, the one called the beloved disciple -- John teaches us all on the love of God. He reminds us that we are called to love one another with that same love.In fact, when we do so, we discover that is how we will bring all men and women to the knowledge of the Lord, because God is love. Our motivation for sharing the Gospel with others is Love. That was the reason the Father sent Jesus as John reminds in in the third chapter of the Gospel which bears His name. "God so loved the world that He sent His only begotten Son...Our Gospel for today's Mass explains this profound truth even more clearly. Jesus teaches His disciples - and always remember when you hear the teachings Jesus gives His disciples that we are His contemporary disciples -- so Jesus teaches US how we can remain in His love or live in His Love.How? By keeping His Commandments. We did not choose Him, but He chose us and appointed us to bear fruit for the kingdom, to bring all men and women to Him, to participate in His continuing redemptive mission by being his mouth, his hands, and his feet.St. Teresa of Avila puts it this way: "Christ has no body now but yours. No hands, no feet on earth but yours. Yours are the eyes through which he looks with compassion on this world. Yours are the feet with which he walks to do good. Yours are the hands through which he blesses all the world. Yours are the hands, yours are the feet, yours are the eyes, you are his body. Christ has no body now on earth but yours."We are members of the Mystical Body of Christ. The fullest manifestation of Divine Love is to lay down our lives for our friends as He laid down His Life for us. When we choose to live this way, the Way of Love, Jesus gives us the grace to so. And we experience true joy. We also grow in Holiness and make Him present in the lives of others. That is because He loves through us.May you and your family have a wonderful Lord's Day. Jesus Christ has been raised. Alleluia! Alleluia! Come, Holy Spirit and set us on fire!Deacon Keith FournierDean of Catholic Online SchoolChaplain of Your Catholic Voice Foundation

