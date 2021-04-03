Prayer of the Day for Saturday, April 3
Act of Faith #6
I believe in one God.
I believe that God rewards
the good and punishes the wicked.
I believe that in God there are three Divine Persons,
God the Father,
God the Son,
and God the Holy Spirit.
I believe that God the Son became Man,
without ceasing to be God.
I believe that he is my Lord and Saviour,
the Redeemer of the human race,
that He died on the Cross
for the salvation of all men,
that He died also for me.
I believe, on God's authority,
everything that He has taught and revealed.
O my God, give me strong faith.
O my God, help me to believe with lively faith.
O my God, who are all-good and all-merciful,
I sincerely hope to be saved.
Help me to do all that necessary for my salvation.
I have committed many sins in my life,
but now I turn away from them,
and hate them.
I am sorry, truly sorry for all of them,
because I have offended You, my God,
who are all-good,
all-perfect,
all-holy,
all-merciful and kind,
and who died on the Cross for me.
I love You, O my God,
with all my heart.
Please forgive me for having offended You.
I promise, O God,
that with Your help
I will never offend You again.
My God, have mercy on me.
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Rosaries, Crosses, Prayer Cards and more... by Catholic Online Shopping
More Prayers
First Station: Jesus is condemned ...
Good Friday Prayer
Second Station: Jesus carries His ...
Third Station: Jesus falls the ...
Fourth Station: Jesus meets His Mother
Fourteenth Station: Jesus is laid ...
Fifth Station: Simon of Cyrene ...
Sixth Station: Veronica wipes the ...
Stations of the Cross
Thirteenth Station: The body of ...
Eighth Station: Jesus meets the ...
Twelfth Station: Jesus dies on the ...
Advent Prayers
Angel Prayers
Ash Wednesday Prayers
Babies Prayers
Baptism Prayers
Basic Prayers
Biblical Prayers
Birthday Prayers
Career Prayers
Children Prayers
Christ Prayers
Christmas Prayers
Communion Prayers
Confession Prayers
Congregation of the Blessed Sacrament Prayers
Consolation Prayers
Crucifix Prayers
Danger Prayers
Devotion Prayers
Disasters Prayers
Divinity Prayers
Dying Prayers
Easter Prayers
en Espańol Prayers
Evening Prayers
Faith Prayers
Family Prayers
Forgiveness Prayers
God Prayers
Grace Prayers
Guardian Angel Prayers
Guidance Prayers
Haiku Prayers
Healing Prayers
Holiday Prayers
Holiness Prayers
Holy Spirit Prayers
Home Prayers
Hope Prayers
Inspiration Prayers
Intercession Prayers
Invocation Prayers
Jesus Christ Prayers
Lent Prayers
Life Prayers
Litanies Prayers
Love Prayers
Marian (Mary) Prayers
Marriage Prayers
Martyrs Prayers
Mass Prayers
Meals Prayers
Morning Prayers
Motherhood Prayers
Other Prayers
Peace Prayers
Perseverance Prayers
Pope Prayers
Pope Francis I Prayers
Pope Leo XIII Prayers
Pope Pius XII Prayers
Praise Prayers
Prayers as Blessings
Prayers by Pope John Paul II
Prayers by St. Francis de Sales
Prayers for the Pope
Prayers in French
Prayers in German
Prayers in Latin
Prayers in Spanish
Prayers of the Church
Prayers of the Cross
Priests Prayers
Pro Life Prayers
Prosperity Prayers
Protection Prayers
Purgatory Prayers
Repentance Prayers
Requests Prayers
Saint Prayers
Salvation Prayers
Sick Prayers
Special Intentions Prayers
St. Anthony of Padua Prayers
St. Gregory the Great Prayers
St. Joseph Prayers
St. Patrick Prayers
St. Valentine Prayers
Stewardship Prayers
Strength Prayers
Study Prayers
Thanks Prayers
The Rosary in Croation
The Rosary in Dutch
The Rosary in English
The Rosary in French
The Rosary in German
The Rosary in Irish-Gaelic
The Rosary in Italian
The Rosary in Latin
The Rosary in Polish
Travel Prayers
Trust Prayers
Virtue Prayers
Vocation Prayers
Wedding Prayers
Wisdom Prayers
To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this.Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help us do more >
-
-
Stations of the Cross
-
Good Friday
-
First Station: Jesus is condemned to death
-
Good Friday Prayer
-
Fasting and Abstinence
-
Second Station: Jesus carries His cross
-
Third Station: Jesus falls the first time
-
Fourth Station: Jesus meets His Mother
-
Fourteenth Station: Jesus is laid in the tomb
-
Fifth Station: Simon of Cyrene helps Jesus to carry his cross
- Good Friday Prayer
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- A Guide for Confession
- Act of Contrition
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Good Friday Prayer of Love for the Crucified Lord
LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Francis of Paola
- St. Michael the Archangel
- St. Longinus
- St. Jude Thaddaeus
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.